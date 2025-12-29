Mumbai: Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on December 27 at his Panvel farmhouse, away from the city rush. The midnight celebration brought together family members, close friends, and familiar faces from the film industry. As expected, pictures and short clips from the night quickly spread online, turning his birthday into one of the most discussed celebrity moments of the week.

Nirvaan Khan and Anjini Dhawan’s Viral Ride

Among the many videos doing the rounds, one clip featuring Nirvaan Khan and Anjini Dhawan became a major talking point. Nirvaan, Salman’s nephew, and Anjini, Varun Dhawan’s niece, were spotted on the way to the farmhouse. Cameras followed them closely as they moved through the crowd outside.

Anjini kept her look simple yet stylish in a full sleeved grey top and black jeans. In the viral moment, the two were seen riding a blue motorcycle toward the farmhouse while paparazzi walked alongside and filmed them from a very close distance. The clip gained traction fast because of the chaotic scene and the constant rush to get the “perfect” shot.

Netizens Call Out the Paparazzi

As the video spread online, reactions poured in. Some users joked about the moment, while many others criticized the crowding. Several comments pointed out how uncomfortable it looked, saying the cameras were too close and the constant shouting for poses felt like an invasion of personal space. Many people said the paparazzi should stop pushing limits and give celebrities and their families more room.

Salman’s Solo Bike Moment

Another video became widely discussed for a different reason. It showed Salman stepping out for a bike ride near the farmhouse without his usual bulletproof convoy. He looked relaxed and in control, while security personnel followed behind at a distance. Fans loved the simplicity of the moment, saying it felt like a rare glimpse of the star enjoying a normal ride and connecting with the vibe around him.