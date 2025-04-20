Video: Samantha visits temple with rumoured boyfriend

Hyderabad: Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently went to Tirupati Balaji Temple to pray and seek blessings for her first film as a producer, Subham, which will release on May 9. She wore a light pink salwar kameez and looked simple and beautiful. Videos showed her walking with other devotees and praying with the help of a priest.

Raj Nidimoru Joins Samantha

Samantha was not alone during this visit. She was seen with Raj Nidimoru, the director she has worked with before. Both were dressed in traditional clothes and walked together towards the temple. This has started new rumours that they might be dating. Neither Samantha nor Raj has spoken about these rumours.

Close Work Relationship

Raj Nidimoru has directed popular shows like The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny, both featuring Samantha. Their new project, Rakht Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, is also in progress. Even though Raj is married, fans keep guessing about his bond with Samantha because they are often seen together.

Samantha Becomes a Producer

In December 2023, Samantha started her own film company called Tralala Moving Pictures. For her first film Subham, she made sure everyone—men and women—were paid equally. This move has been praised by many in the film industry.

May just got Subham-fied. See you at the movies on May 9th!@TralalaPictures #Subham pic.twitter.com/pNGCQdaKOd — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 18, 2025

Upcoming Projects

Besides Subham, Samantha is also working on Rakht Brahmand and The Family Man Season 3. Whether or not the dating rumours are true, Samantha continues to stay strong and focused on her career.