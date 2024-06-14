Video: Sania Mirza gets teary eyed as she speaks about ‘love’

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Haj pilgrimage with her sister, Anam Mirza. Sania has been in the news for various reasons lately, including her personal life and divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Sania recently appeared on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix, along with Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal. During the show, Kapil Sharma asked her who would play her love interest in a movie. Sania replied that she would need to find love first. This comment quickly went viral.

However, eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Sania got teary-eyed at that moment. Supportive messages poured in from fans on reddit. One user wrote, “Such a strong lady, she should know that we all look up to her. We love you, Sania.”

Another commented, “It still amazes me how and why Sania fell for Shoaib. She deserves better.” One fan even said, “From being called a desh drohi to having her heart broken, she deserves a lot better. More power to you, Sania.”

Sania Mirza was married to Shoaib Malik, and they divorced after he announced his nikkah with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Sania and Shoaib co-parent their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.