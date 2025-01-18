Video: Satellite payload balloon from Hyderabad falls into Karnataka’s Bidar

Hyderabad: A satellite payload balloon from Hyderabad crossed over to Karnataka and crashed into a house in Bidar district on Saturday, January 18.

The satellite was developed by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Hyderabad. The payload balloon fell in the Alsangi village in Homnabad Taluk, Bidar district early on Saturday. Villagers were shocked to find a balloon lying in the house. A huge machine also rolled down with a balloon.

Anxiety prevailed among villagers as a red light blinked from the payload satellite. A letter written in Kannada was also found, mentioning as TIFR Balloon facility.

The balloon, with a 6-7 hour operational duration, caused anxiety among locals. Tata scientists are coming to collect data. No damage has been reported, and people have gathered to see it.

Videos of people gathered around the satellite have been shared on social media. When Siasat.com tried to reach the Bidar police for a comment on the incident, there was no response.