Hyderabad: An exchange of fire took place between a gang of robbers and Bidar police in Hyderabad’s Afzal Gunj area on Thursday, January 16. One person has been injured in the attack.

Karnataka’s Bidar police came to Hyderabad in search of a gang of robbers. It is reported that after spotting the police, a firing exchange took place between the two parties.

The thieves ran into a travel office but the Bidar police were able to arrest all of them.

pic.twitter.com/BKSGvQWcLi — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 16, 2025

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)