Video: Saudi Arabia breaks Guinness World Records for ‘largest donation of clothes’

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has set a new milestone by breaking Guinness World Records for the largest donation of clothes.

The certificate was awarded on Monday, March 25, to Keswat Farah Charity campaign in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for collecting about 1.5 million pieces of clothing for donation.

The campaign was able to achieve this result for the second time after 2019, a group of nearly 2,000 volunteers successfully collected over 500,000 pieces of clothes from the public.

This year, more than 6,000 volunteers participated in this work, according to Arabic daily Al Arabiya.

إنجاز وطني جديد نحققه في #كسوة_فرح من خلال تحطيم الرقم القياسي في #غينيس كأكبر حملة جمع تبرعات من الملابس حول العالم.. 🏅📦@GWR #لك_حق_تختار pic.twitter.com/ln7pprPMGX — جمعية كسوة فرح (@keswatfarah) March 26, 2024

About Keswat Farah

Keswat Farah is a project dedicated to providing Eid attire for families with low or no income through conducting a charitable exhibition.

The process begins with the establishment of a designated donation facility, followed by meticulous sorting and categorization of items based on age, gender, and quality.

The exhibition showcases a variety of Eid clothing options, presenting them in a dignified, free-market setting, allowing families to choose their preferred attire while respecting their dignity and right to choose.