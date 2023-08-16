Video: First look of Saudi’s ‘world’s most futuristic hotel’

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global (RSG) company released a short video clip showing the progress of the world’s first futuristic luxury resort hotel which is currently under construction.

The resort is being constructed on Saudi Arabia’s Sheybarah Island.

The hyper-luxury resort is designed by Dubai-based Killa Design and is expected to boost tourism in the country.

Along with the modern touch, the resort is nestled with a diverse ecosystem with mangroves, desert flora, and pristine coral reefs.

In this resort, a LEED-Platinum building with accommodations that are cantilevered above coral reefs are constructed. These unusual buildings, known as “aerial accommodation pods,” will provide visitors with an immersive experience within a marine paradise.

نفخر بأن جزيرة #أمهات في #وجهة_البحر_الأحمر سترحب بطلائع زوارها قريباً! لقد وصلت نسبة الإنجاز في تطوير منتجع "سانت ريجيس البحر الأحمر" لـ 93%، فيما وصلت جاهزية منتجع "نجومه، ريتز كارلتون ريزيرف" لـ 87.%



كم هي نسبة حماسَك أنت؟ pic.twitter.com/Fyg8MCMTzs — البحر الأحمر الدولية (@RedSeaGlobalAR) August 14, 2023

The Sheybarah Resort exhibits its commitment to promoting sustainability by using a solar desalination plant that is entirely powered by a centralised solar farm.

The infrastructure of the project is created to provide visitors with a captivating experience. About 150 tons of highly reflective stainless-steel orbs were used to construct the resort’s exterior, giving it a unique facade.