Video: Scores of women protest over water scarcity in Telangana

Some protestors said that they are forced to fetch water from afar 3-4 times a week adding that it has been a week since the water supply stopped.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th September 2025 5:26 pm IST
Women protest in Asifabad over water scarcity in Telangana

Hyderabad: A large group of women in Telangana’s Komaram Bheem Asifabad protested on Saturday, September 20, over water scarcity and alleged that tankers had stopped coming to their areas.

“Since the formation of Telangana, this is the first time we are facing water scarcity. We don’t have water for bathing or washing clothes,” a woman in Kagaznagar mandal of Asifabad district said.

“We have borewells installed at our houses. However, we have to wait for 1-2 hours before we can use the water from there,” the woman said.

They said that even after repeated pleas, officials of the Mission Bhagiratha remained unresponsive. “Whenever we visit the office, they say that the water will be supplied in a few days,” the woman added.

Some said that they were forced to fetch water from afar 3-4 times a week. “Recently, there was no water supply for almost a month. When we ask officials for water supply, they start blaming each other regarding inadequate water,” another protestor said.

