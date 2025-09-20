Video: Scores of women protest over water scarcity in Telangana

Hyderabad: A large group of women in Telangana’s Komaram Bheem Asifabad protested on Saturday, September 20, over water scarcity and alleged that tankers had stopped coming to their areas.

“Since the formation of Telangana, this is the first time we are facing water scarcity. We don’t have water for bathing or washing clothes,” a woman in Kagaznagar mandal of Asifabad district said.

“We have borewells installed at our houses. However, we have to wait for 1-2 hours before we can use the water from there,” the woman said.

Also Read ITDA to take action after Chenchu woman’s body abandoned in Telangana

They said that even after repeated pleas, officials of the Mission Bhagiratha remained unresponsive. “Whenever we visit the office, they say that the water will be supplied in a few days,” the woman added.

A large group of women protested over water scarcity in Telangana's KomaramBheem Asifabad on Saturday, September 19.



Speaking of the difficulties in fetching water, a woman in Kagaznagar mandal of Asifabad district said, "In the 10 years since the formation of Telangana, this is… pic.twitter.com/bNTrUfFrJG — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 20, 2025

Some said that they were forced to fetch water from afar 3-4 times a week. “Recently, there was no water supply for almost a month. When we ask officials for water supply, they start blaming each other regarding inadequate water,” another protestor said.