Video: Senegal President enters Holy Kaaba

Makkah: The doors of Holy Kaaba in Masjid-e-Haram were opened on Wednesday. On the occasion, Senegal President Macky Sall who is performing Umrah has been invited inside the holy place.

Many other dignitaries were also seen entering the Kaaba while others were heard chanting “Allahu Akbar”.

Meanwhile, paramilitary forces and other security officials were present around the Kaaba.

What is Ghusl-e-Kaaba?

Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) washed Kaaba after entering the Holy place during the conquest of Makkah. Since then, the ceremonial washing of Kaaba has become a custom.

It has become customary to wash the Kaaba twice a year. It is washed first in Muharram, the first month of the Hijri year, and the second at the beginning of the month of Shaaban.

On this occasion, the Kaaba is washed. White clothes dipped in rose and musk perfumes are used to clean the interior walls of the holy place whereas, the floor is cleaned with Zamzam water mixed with rose perfume

The Kiswa of the Kaaba is changed once a year on Arafat Day, Dhul Al-Hijjah 9.