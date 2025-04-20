Video: Senior citizen dragged in MP hospital, authorities say he broke queue

The 70-year-old had come to the district hospital in Chhatarpur for his wife's medical check-up.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 20th April 2025 4:21 pm IST
The image displays a senior citizen being dragged by a few men in a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh
The senior citizen dragged in a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh

Chhatarpur: A video of a septuagenarian being dragged by two men in a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district has gone viral on social media, with authorities and the victim giving conflicting versions of the chain of events.

While the man said he was kicked and slapped by a doctor after his turn came following a long wait in the queue, hospital authorities said he had come out of turn, which triggered an argument.

The incident took place on April 17 when Uddhav Singh Joshi (70), a resident of Naugaon town, had come to the district hospital in Chhatarpur for his wife’s medical check-up.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Shops, homes burnt in MP after BJP MLA claims ‘love jihad’

“I remained in queue for a long time after getting the time slot slip. When my turn came, Dr Rajesh Mishra objected and then slapped and kicked me,” Joshi alleged while speaking to reporters.

Refuting his charges, civil surgeon GL Ahirwar said the place was overcrowded and Dr Mishra objected because Joshi had broken the queue.

In the viral video, two men can be seen holding the hands of Joshi and dragging him.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 20th April 2025 4:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button