Video: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tours Dubai on Metro

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday took a tour of the city on the Dubai Metro.

The video of Sheikh Mohammed was shared on Twitter by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

“HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai, tours #Dubai using #DubaiMetro,” RTA tweeted.

RTA captured Sheikh Mohammed sitting peacefully inside the metro while admiring the city’s scenery.

Watch the video below here

صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد ال مكتوم، نائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي (رعاه الله)، خلال تجوله في دبي مستخدماً مترو دبي.



HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, tours #Dubai using #DubaiMetro. pic.twitter.com/xjuJT6OAM7 — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 14, 2023

Sheikh Mohammed, who also celebrated his birthday on Friday, spent the week visiting various facilities in the UAE.

On July 12, Sheikh Mohammed toured the Emirates Engineering Centre (EEC) and reviewed various aspects of the airline’s ongoing cabin refurbishment programme.

. @HHShkMohd visits Emirates Engineering Centre and the largest-known aircraft cabin retrofit programme. His Highness also visits Terminal 2 of the Dubai International Airport. @emirates @DXB pic.twitter.com/pohLzsyIes — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 12, 2023

On July 11, he visited SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, praising the Emirate’s protection of marine life. On July 10, Sheikh Mohammed and a group of friends touring the cycling path of the Dubai Water Canal.

.@HHShkMohd visits SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the first marine life theme park in the Middle East and the first SeaWorld park outside the United States.@SeaWorldAD pic.twitter.com/1Jl6kpYKCE — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 11, 2023