Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who frequently makes headlines not only for his performances on the field but also for his personal life, is once again in the spotlight after a controversial video went viral on social media.

The clip is from the TV show Har Lamha Purjosh aired in February 2026, featuring actress Mizna Waqas and Shoaib Malik in a light-hearted conversation. During the segment, Miza appeared to playfully “roast” the cricketer, leading to a moment that has since sparked debate online.

In the video, Shoaib Malik jokingly remarked that since they had just met, Mizna Waqas would not be able to tell whether he was being serious or upset. Noticing his brief serious tone, Waqas quipped, “Serious kyu ho rahe ho… mazaak tha” (Why are you getting serious? It was a joke).

The exchange took a sharper turn when Shoaib suggested they did not know each other well enough. Waqas responded with the line that has now gone viral: “Mujhe aap ko jaan ke karna bhi kya hai? Aap bhi married, hum bhi married” (What do I even need to gain from knowing you? You are married, and so am I).

🚨🚨Here is the 44-year-old so called young Shoaib Malik from Pakistan



**He was recently seen flirting with a married actress on a cricket show



**After divorcing Ayesha Siddiqui and Sania Mirza, he is now with Sana Javed. Is another divorce already loading? pic.twitter.com/VrS7yJ5mHp — Kakarot (@MidOffMind) February 20, 2026

However, social media users did not take the clip lightly and were quick to criticise Shoaib Malik.

One user commented, “She put him in his place! He is cringe and she is amazing!” Another wrote, “Zabardast response, he was shunned.” Several others echoed similar sentiments, with remarks such as “She ruined him within seconds” and “Shameless.” Some even dragged his personal history into the discussion, with one user stating, “Now we know why Sania left.”

Shoaib Malik’s marriages

For the unversed, Shoaib Malik married for the third time in January 2024 to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The announcement came shortly after his separation from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, whom he was married to from 2010 to 2023. Prior to that, Malik was married to Ayesha Siddiqui from 2002 until their divorce in 2010.

While the exchange on the show was seemingly light-hearted, the viral clip has once again placed Shoaib Malik under intense public scrutiny.