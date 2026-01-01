‘Can’t give my husband,’ tells Shoaib Malik’s 3rd wife Sana Javed

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik got married in January 2024

Published: 1st January 2026 2:04 pm IST
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed (Instagram)

Hyderabad: It has been two years since Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Lollywood actress Sana Javed, but the couple continues to face relentless scrutiny on social media. Ever since their wedding, both have been subjected to trolling, with netizens repeatedly dragging their past relationships into the spotlight and accusing them of infidelity involving their respective former spouses, Sania Mirza and Umair Jaswal.

Sana Javed once again found herself at the receiving end of online backlash once again after a seemingly playful comment on Instagram went viral. The actress had shared pictures from her Dubai vacation when a friend commented, “I need this photographer – Mujhe yeh photographer chahiye.” Replying light-heartedly, Sana wrote, “I can’t give my husband to anyone – Main apna miyan nahi de sakti.”

What was meant as a light joke quickly backfired, as netizens flooded the comment section with harsh criticism and sarcastic remarks, revisiting old controversies. Several users accused her of hypocrisy, while others mocked her possessive tone.

“Mubarak

According to Pakistani entertainment portal Reviewit PK, one social media user wrote, “Oh, you mean to say you can only take others’ husbands but can’t give yours to anyone.” Another wrote, “I can’t give my husband to anyone, but I can take him.” A third one wrote, “Sana, it’s not your husband; you have actually snatched him from someone.”

For the unversed, Shoaib Malik was earlier married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and, prior to that, to Ayesha Siddiqui. Sana Javed, on the other hand, was previously married to Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal. The actress divorced Umair Jaswal in 2023 before marrying Shoaib Malik in January 2024.

