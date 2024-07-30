Video: Shweta Bachchan reveals what she hates about Aishwarya Rai

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been making a lot of headlines due to the rumors circulating about a possible rift between them.

Speculation intensified when Aishwarya attended a high-profile Ambani event with her daughter Aaradhya alone but was notably absent from family photos with the Bachchan clan. This absence fueled rumors of potential tensions between her and her in-laws, particularly with Jaya Bachchan. For the past two years, there have been persistent whispers of a strained relationship between Aishwarya and her mother-in-law, alongside claims that the couple has moved out of the Bachchan family home.

Amid all this, several old interviews of the Bachchan family where they are speaking about Aishwarya Rai are crawling back on the internet. One such clip that is resurfacing online shows Abhishek’s sister Shweta Nanda commenting on Aishwarya.

In one of the old episodes of the popular chat show “Koffee With Karan,” hosted by Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan appeared alongside his sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, in 2018. Known for its candid and sometimes controversial conversations, the show didn’t disappoint as the siblings engaged in playful banter.

During the episode, Shweta Bachchan revealed the qualities of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which she loved, hated, and tolerated. She expressed admiration for the actress as a self-made, strong woman and a fantastic mother.

However, revealing what she hates about her sister-in-law, Shweta said, “I hate that she takes forever to return phone calls and messages. I tolerate her time management.”

During the episode’s ‘Rapid Fire’ round, Karan Johar asked Shweta, “Who is the better actor—Abhishek or Aishwarya?” Shweta, without hesitation, chose her brother, a choice that surprised many.

Karan also inquired about who was the stricter parent to Aaradhya, to which Shweta responded, “Aishwarya.” When asked who Abhishek feared more, Shweta humorously revealed it was his wife, Aishwarya, rather than his mother, Jaya Bachchan.

Despite these rumors and media speculations, there has been no official statement from Abhishek or Aishwarya. The Bachchan family, known for maintaining their privacy, has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, leaving fans and media outlets to speculate further.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, who got married in a grand ceremony on April 20, 2007, and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011, have always been a beloved couple in Bollywood.