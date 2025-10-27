Video: Siblings harassed by Bihar police under ‘election inspection’

Patna: In Bihar’s Katihar district, police officers conducting routine election checks on Friday, October 24, allegedly misbehaved with a brother-sister duo at a local restaurant.

The issue surfaced on the internet after Yash Agarwal, the recipient of the harassment, posted the CCTV footage on his X account.

This incident occured yesterday night when we went for family dinner in barsoi bihar which falls under katihar dist. So we cant even take our sister for family dinner if its election time in bihar? @ECISVEEP @KatiharSp @katiharpolice @narendramodi @NitishKumar #BiharElection2025 pic.twitter.com/gqCPXrDnON — yash agrawal (@yash1524) October 25, 2025

The police officer can be heard asking who the person sitting beside him is. When the man answered, “She is my sister,” the officer demanded their proof of ID, garnering attention from the others in the restaurant.

He continued to ask for the woman’s ID in raised voices as the man, confused, tried to pacify the situation. However, the officer refused to back down, citing election time, saying, “Tumhare paas koi proof hai ki yeh tumhari behen hai?” (Do you have any proof that she is your sister?) Yeh election ka time hai.” (This is election time.)

Witnesses described the officer’s tone and conduct as “unnecessarily aggressive,” attracting the attention of other diners. Videos circulating online show the visibly distressed pair confronting the officer, while the other policemen present stayed silent.

The post recorded over 1.4 lakh views, instantly going viral, with many pointing out the unwarranted behaviour of the police officer.

The Katihar police addressed the incident on social media via a press release, which stated that they received information about “some suspicious individuals” sitting in the restaurant.

According to the statement, the station house officer, along with a female constable and officer-in-charge, Purno Singh Yadav, went there to question the individuals about their “names and purpose.”

“During this questioning, the individuals reportedly did not give a satisfactory answer, leading to an argument. The conversation between the police and the individuals escalated into a heated exchange (“hot talk”), which drew attention from others present.”

They added that, “the SHO has been issued a show-cause notice, and further departmental action is being taken.”

Meanwhile, the issue sparked widespread outrage, calls for accountability, and concerns about police action during the election period in Bihar.

One user commented, “i don’t know but officers in Bihar think that they own everything and they have all the rights to harass the citizens during elections very big reason for bihar falling behind all states”

While another commented, “Police really need training on how to behave with citizens, this is so shameful.”