Video: SIR work halted as BLOs protest in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process came to a halt in Secunderabad Cantonment after Booth Level Officers (BLOs) stopped work and staged a protest over pending salaries.

The protest was held outside the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) office.

BLOs allege three years of unpaid salaries

According to the protesting staff, they have not received their salaries since 2023 despite continuing election-related duties.

SIR విధులు బహిష్కరించిన BLOలు, అంగన్‌వాడీ సిబ్బంది



సికింద్రాబాద్ కంటోన్మెంట్‌లో SIR ప్రక్రియ నిలిపివేత



మూడేళ్లుగా జీతాలు చెల్లించలేదంటూ కంటోన్మెంట్ బోర్డు కార్యాలయం ఎదుట ధర్నా



SIR సర్వేలో అవమానకరంగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారని ఆరోపణ



బకాయి జీతాలు చెల్లించే వరకు విధులకు హాజరుకాబోమని… pic.twitter.com/FNwEddfQmx — TNews Telugu (@TNewsTelugu) July 8, 2026

They claimed they have been carrying out door-to-door surveys, data entry, and voter mapping every day since March but have not been paid.

The BLOs said they have repeatedly approached their supervisors but have received only assurances that the salaries would be released soon.

They also stated that the annual payment for a BLO is Rs 12,000.

Staff allege difficult working conditions

The protesting BLOs alleged that they have been working long hours from 6 am to 7 pm in the field.

They alleged that they also receive calls from voters until midnight because their phone numbers are printed on the SIR Enumeration Forms.

They further claimed that they are working without basic facilities such as drinking water and data support.

The BLOs announced that they will not resume SIR duties until their pending salaries are credited.