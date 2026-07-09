Video: SIR work halted as BLOs protest in Secunderabad

The protest was held outside the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) office.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Video: SIR work halted as BLOs protest in Secunderabad
Video: SIR work halted as BLOs protest in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process came to a halt in Secunderabad Cantonment after Booth Level Officers (BLOs) stopped work and staged a protest over pending salaries.

The protest was held outside the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) office.

BLOs allege three years of unpaid salaries

According to the protesting staff, they have not received their salaries since 2023 despite continuing election-related duties.

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They claimed they have been carrying out door-to-door surveys, data entry, and voter mapping every day since March but have not been paid.

The BLOs said they have repeatedly approached their supervisors but have received only assurances that the salaries would be released soon.

They also stated that the annual payment for a BLO is Rs 12,000.

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Staff allege difficult working conditions

The protesting BLOs alleged that they have been working long hours from 6 am to 7 pm in the field.

They alleged that they also receive calls from voters until midnight because their phone numbers are printed on the SIR Enumeration Forms.

They further claimed that they are working without basic facilities such as drinking water and data support.

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The BLOs announced that they will not resume SIR duties until their pending salaries are credited.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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