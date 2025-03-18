Video: SLBC Tunnel collapse rescue operation enters 25th day

Hyderabad: The rescue operation to search the seven missing workers at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nargarkurnool entered the 25th day on Tuesday, March 18.

It is to be noted that eight workers were trapped inside the SLBC tunnel after it collapsed on February 22. Following the search operation one man’s dead body was extracted from the debris about 10 days ago and handed over to his family in Punjab.

Since the start of the rescue operation, 900 tonnes of metal and 650 tonnes of slush of silt, water, and rocks, have been removed till Monday. The multi-agency rescue operations involve around 650 rescuers from various state and national agencies including the NDRF, SDRF, Border Roads Organization, Singareni Collieries, HYDRAA, and rat miners working round the clock in three shifts.

While officials were hopeful of locating the seven missing workers, they face hurdles due to tough conditions in the tunnel and the caution exercised with the last 50 meters of the tunnel. Silt removal has been expedited with a large excavator.

The authorities are expected to deploy robots for the rescue operation from Tuesday.