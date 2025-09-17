Video: Son beats mother to death over minor gas cylinder dispute in Jaipur

Jaipur: A 31-year-old man in Jaipur was arrested on Tuesday, September 17, after a viral video showed him brutally assaulting his 52-year-old mother with a stick, leading to her demise. The attack, which reportedly began over a gas cylinder dispute, also showed other family members being hit as they tried to intervene.

The incident took place on Monday and was captured on video, where Naveen Singh is seen using a stick to assault his 52-year-old mother, Santosh. His sister, believed to be the one recording, is heard saying, “I am telling you he is a criminal.”

“In 2016, I found out he was a criminal. You all called me crazy,” she continued.

Jaipur police arrested Naveen the following day after a detailed investigation and questioning. The post-mortem report of the deceased mother confirmed 12 deep injuries.

“The postmortem report revealed head injuries, and the accused Naveen Singh has been arrested in connection with the case. Further investigations will be conducted,” the DCP (West) Hanuman Prasad Meena was quoted as saying by TNIE.

Further investigation into the case revealed that Laxman Singh, Naveen’s father, is a retired Army personnel who is currently posted in the security wing of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Delhi under the ex-servicemen quota.

According to the family, Laxman had just returned from Delhi on Monday when his wife, Santosh, found the kitchen’s gas cylinder to be empty. She asked her son, Naveen, to replace it, and he allegedly attacked her over the request.

“My son should be hanged. His sister was to be married in five months. He not only ruined himself but also destroyed our family. He took the life of the mother who gave birth to him,” Laxman told local media.

Naveen was an employee at Genpact and had married in 2019; however, because of his volatile behaviour, his estranged wife had filed a dowry complaint against him in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.