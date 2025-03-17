Video: Speeding car hits metro pillar in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A speeding car caused havoc in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills as it crashed into a pillar of the metro station early on Monday, March 17.

The accident occurred when the car was heading towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost from Krishnanagar.

The car hit a metro pillar and a divider and came to rest on the road. The rear wheel of the car was blown off due to the severity of the accident. The driver was seriously injured in the accident and was rushed to the hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jubilee Hills police said, “The incident occurred at 6:10 am, the driver was trying to park the car but the hand brake didn’t work. This led the car to reverse and hit the metro pillar.”

The man suffered minor injuries and has now been discharged from the hospital. A case of negligent driving has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).