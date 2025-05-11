Video: Spl drive to remove stray cattle from Secunderabad streets

Hyderabad: A special drive to remove stray cattle from the streets of Secunderabad was launched on Sunday by the North Zone Traffic Police in collaboration with officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The initiative, focused around the busy Secunderabad Railway Station area, aims to address persistent complaints from commuters and local residents about the disruption and safety hazards caused by cattle wandering onto major roads.

During the operation, teams identified cows, bulls, and buffaloes roaming near the railway station. The animals were carefully loaded onto designated vehicles and transported to animal shelters to ensure their safety and well-being.

A special drive to remove stray cattle from the streets of Secunderabad was launched on Sunday by the North Zone Traffic Police in collaboration with officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). pic.twitter.com/h671hFy2uX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 11, 2025

Traffic ACP Shankar Raju, who supervised the drive, stated that the action was taken in direct response to public grievances about the inconvenience and risk posed by stray cattle to motorists and pedestrians.

He reported that two cows were identified and safely relocated to animal shelters as part of the day’s efforts