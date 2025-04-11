Video: Stampede at Warangal job fair leaves 3 women injured

According to reports, 5,631 candidates were issued appointment letters on the spot, while 18,000 job seekers registered at the fair.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 11th April 2025 9:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: A mega job fair organised at the MK Naidu Convention Hall in the Warangal East constituency on Friday, April 11, turned chaotic as a stampede reportedly broke out, leaving three unemployed women injured.

The incident occurred shortly after Telangana minister Konda Surekha inaugurated the event.

As soon as the gates opened, a massive crowd of job seekers rushed into the venue, leading to a stampede-like situation. The main entrance windows of the function hall were also reportedly damaged in the rush. The injured women were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Despite the unfortunate incident, the job fair received an overwhelming response, with 60 companies offering various job opportunities.

According to reports, 5,631 candidates were issued appointment letters on the spot, while 18,000 job seekers registered at the fair. Of them, 9,046 were shortlisted for final interviews. Representatives of several companies stated that an additional round of interviews will be conducted to finalise the remaining selections.

Minister Konda Surekha hailed the job fair as a “grand success”, saying it reflected the commitment of the government to generate employment.

