Video: Street dog attacks seven-year-old in Telangana’s Medak

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old girl suffered a serious injury oh her head after a street dog attacked her in the Medak district’s Narsapur town on Saturday.
Naila Ali, daughter of Mukhasir Ali was walking out of their home to a neighbour’s house when one of the two street dogs sleeping in the middle of the road woke up and unexpectedly attacked her.
However, the girl’s mother came to her rescue and chased the dog away.
The girl suffered a deep wound on her head and was shifted to Koranti Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.