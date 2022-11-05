Video: Student thrashed in AP hostel room; iron box burns on chest

Hyderabad: Four engineering students studying at SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram, West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh have been arrested for assaulting a fellow student inside a hostel room.

The action was initiated after a video of the incident that took place a few days ago, surfaced on social media.

The victim, Ankit, and the accused are all students of SRKR Engineering College. However, the reason for the attack remains unclear.

In the video, the assaulters are seen thrashing Ankit with sticks and pipes, even as he apologises and pleads to be spared.

The accused also reportedly used an iron box to brand him on his chest.

Ankit was admitted to a hospital with wounds all over his body and branding marks on his chest and hands.

Although the students reportedly resided in a private hostel, the college Principal and management are being questioned by the police.