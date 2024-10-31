Video: Students seen making chapatis in Mancherial govt school

It is not clear as to how long the school staff has been engaging in this activity for.

Published: 31st October 2024 9:37 am IST
Hyderabad: A video which has surfaced online shows student at a government school in Mancherial district of Telangana making chapatis and carrying utensils.

The incident occurred at the Social Welfare Boys’ School of Kasipeta Mandal in Bellampally town of Mancherial. The school staff allegedly forced students to carry the utensils; some students alleged that they are being made to to do the activity on a daily basis.

It is not clear as to how long the school staff has been engaging in this activity for. As the video has gone viral, student unions in Telangana have urged the authorities in the education department to take action.

