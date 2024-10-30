Telangana govt revises DR, DA for some categories of pensioners, employees

Hyderabad: The state government has announced a revision in dearness relief (DR) for government pensioners, increasing it from 22.75 percent to 26.39 percent of the basic pension, effective from July 1, 2022. Additionally, a revision of the dearness allowance (DA) for specific categories of government employees was issued in an official order on Wednesday, October 30.

The order applies to the pensioners/employees of zila parishads, mandal parishads, gram panchayats, municipalities, municipal corporations, agricultural market committees and zila grandhalaya samasthas, and work charged establishments, who receive pay according to the revised pay scales, 2020.

The dearness relief also applies to teaching and non-teaching staff of aided institutions including aided polytechnics, and the teaching and non-teaching staff of universities who are paid according to the revised pay scales.

Also Read Special protection force replaces Battalion constables at Telangana Secretariat

The rate of dearness allowance (DA) to all the employees drawing UGC/ AICTE pay scales since 2016 has also been revised from the existing 34 percent to 38 percent on the basic pay from July 1, 2022. This applies to teaching staff of universities, government-aided and affiliated degree colleges, and medical colleges. They draw their salaries through the UGC pay scales while the teaching staff of polytechnics receive AICTE pay scales, 2016.

The rate of DA for the employees drawing UGC/ AICTE pay scales, 2006 has been revised from 203 percent to 212 percent on their basic pay with effect from July 1, 2022.

The DA to all the full time/contingent employees whose remuneration has been revised from Rs 3,850 to Rs 6,700 per month by amending a previous government order dated May 13, 2010.

Their DA will come into effect from July 1, 2022, at 7.704 percent of the pay, bringing the cumulative rate to 155.772 percent.

The government has sanctioned an ad-hoc increase of Rs 100 per month to the part-time assistants and village revenue assistants from July 1, 2022, till their absorption into government service.

The revised DA will be paid with the November, 2024 salary, disbursed on December 1, 2024. Arrears from the DA revision, covering the period from July 1, 2022, to October 31, 2024, will be credited to each employee’s General Provident Fund account.

For government employees who are due to retire on or before March 31, 2025, the arrears of DA shall be drawn and paid in 17 equal instalments. Likewise, employees due to retire on superannuation have been exempted from making any subscription to the general provident fund during the last 4 months of their service.