Video: Atleast 10 govt school students suffer food poisoning in Telangana

Hyderabad: At least 10 students suffered food poisoning at government school in Telangana’s Nirmal district on Saturday, December 28.

The students were rushed to government hospital in Nirmal after they complained of vomiting. The incident occurred at Ananthapet mandal where students alleged that boiled rice served to them was not cooked properly.

Venkatewarulu, the mandal education officer sent some of the students back to the school after they were given first aid. Five others have been kept under observation at the hospital.

Upon enquiring about the incident, the mandal education officer was told that the administrative staff also joined the cooks for preparing food which was left uncooked.

This is the latest incident of food poisoning at government schools in Telangana. In recent time several students have been admitted to hospitals in Telangana due to food poisoning and one of them died while undergoing treatment.

Also Read Telangana: Tribal victim of Wankidi school food poisoning dies after 25 days

C Shailaja, the 16-year-old tribal student who fell critically ill from food poisoning, died at the NIMS Hyderabad on November 25. She was a student at the Wankidi tribal Welfare School. She was one of the 63 hospitalised victims who fell ill after consuming dinner at the government-run tribal school in Kumrambheem Asifabad district on October 31.

Shailaja, along with two other female students, was initially admitted to a private hospital. However, with no recovery, the three students were shifted to Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad on November 5. During her stay at the private hospital, Shailaja suffered multiple episodes of diarrhoea.