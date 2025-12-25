Video: Surat man falls from 10th floor in sleep, gets stuck in window

Nitin Adiya remained suspended upside down in agony for an hour before being rescued.

Surat: A 57-year-old man sleeping on the window of his 10th-floor flat in Surat slipped and miraculously survived after getting stuck in the metal grill installed outside a window on the 8th floor on Thursday, officials said.

Nitin Adiya remained suspended upside down in agony for an hour before being rescued, the fire official said. Dramatic videos of his rescue have gone viral on social media.

According to fire department officials, Adiya was sleeping near a window of his flat at Times Galaxy building in Surat’s Jahangirabad area when he accidentally fell out.

His seemingly fatal fall was arrested after Adiya got stuck in the metal grill outside a window two floors below, they said.

After receiving an emergency call around 8 am, fire officials from Jahangirpura, Palanpur, and Adajan rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

In a coordinated rescue using ropes and belts from the 10th floor, the man was safely brought inside the front window of the 8th floor, they said.

Officials said Adiya was immediately shifted to Gurukrupa Hospital in an ambulance after the rescue.

