Video: Suspected ganja smugglers run car over cops in Andhra

Hyderabad: CCTV footage has emerged showing a shocking incident in Krishnavaram village, Kirlampudi mandal, Kakinada district where suspected ganja smugglers reportedly ran over two police constables during a routine vehicle inspection on New Year’s Eve.

The incident took place around 1:30 am when police stopped a car travelling from Visakhapatnam to Rajamahendravaram at a toll plaza.

Initially, the driver appeared to cooperate but suddenly accelerated, striking constable Lovaraju and another officer positioned in front of the vehicle.

Constables rushed to hospital

The impact left Lovaraju unconscious, while the other constable sustained injuries. Both officers were promptly taken to the hospital and are currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Following the incident, the suspects abandoned their vehicle on Canal Road near Rajanagaram and fled on foot.

However, police later apprehended them in West Godavari district.

Upon inspection of the abandoned car, which was registered in Uttar Pradesh, authorities discovered a substance believed to be ganja.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine further details surrounding this case.