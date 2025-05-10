Video: Suspicious object resembling missile parts found in Himachal

Una: Amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan, a suspicious metal object resembling parts of a missile was found at a village near the Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, officials said on Saturday.

The area at Behad village, located around 10 km from the famous Chintpurni temple, reverberated with the sound of an explosion at 1.30 am on Saturday amid a complete blackout in the region, they said.

The village is adjacent to Punjab, which shares a 532-km border with Pakistan.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property.

According to the officials, the locals spotted the object on Saturday morning and informed the police. Confirming the development, the district administration said in a statement that while preliminary investigation suggested that the object was inactive, a team of experts was examining it.

Also Read Fresh explosions rock Srinagar hours after earlier blasts

Pakistan tried to launch attacks in the northern region on Friday night and it seemed that the broken part of a defused rocket fell at Behad village, officials said.

Police have cordoned off the area and told the residents to remain alert and not to go near such objects, if found, as they could cause damage.

The three Pakistani projectiles landed close to a village in Himachal Pradesh adjoining Pathankot.

Could have caused massive casualties among civilians if it had fallen few hundred metres short. pic.twitter.com/gXov2MJsFu — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) May 10, 2025

People in Hamirpur also spent a sleepless night after sounds of Army aircraft pierced through the area around 2 am on Saturday, with many residents turning off lights at their homes, the officials said.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh has directed all the departments to remain alert and be prepared for any emergency situation.

#Breaking | Pakistan missile debris recovered in Himachal's Una/Gagret district. Locals say they heard loud explosions at night. Debris found this morning in the forest areas.

Explosion heard in 20 villages. pic.twitter.com/it3HZxZQFI — Devika Chopra 🖊 (@ilah108) May 10, 2025

He also urged people to avoid spreading misinformation on social media and be aware of AI-generated fake news and videos.