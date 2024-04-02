Video: SUV rams into popular eatery in Delhi, six injured

A disturbing video of an SUV ramming inside an eatery in Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate area has surfaced on social media platforms leaving viewers shocked. Six people were reportedly injured.

Fateh Chand Ki Kachori, where the SUV crashed, is a popular weekend hangout area. The incident occurred on March 31, at around 3 pm. CCTV footage of the eatery shows people enjoying their evening when suddenly everyone turns in one direction and seconds later, the SUV rams into the stall.

In Delhi, a lawyer's Mercedes SUV crashes into a kachori shop.



Confusion, fear

The impact was sudden, leaving a few people flying in the air. After recovering from the initial shock, many scatter to check if there are any injuries or worse, casualties.

A man in a yellow shirt frantically looks for his wife. Unable to find her, he desperately kneels down under the car to check. His desperation, clearly visible on the CCTV footage, grows every second.

Moments later, a woman from behind is seen reaching out to him. The man sighs in relief and holds her hands as she gestures to him she is ok.

Another person in a black shirt receives a direct impact of the accident as the SUV throws him onto the shop’s wall. Injured, the man tries to get up and later is assisted by a few people.

Six people were injured and are currently under treatment in local hospitals.

Lawyer behind the wheel

According to police, the SUV was driven by a 36-year-old lawyer named Parag Maini. The accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized.

Police have said that the preliminary medical examination of the driver states he was not drunk, but his blood samples have been collected for further analysis.

Maini’s wife was also in the car when the accident took place.