Video: Telangana Congress launches mock ‘ENO’ ad against KCR, KTR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress, on Saturday, January 25, launched an ad campaign mocking former chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Hoardings displayed KCR and KTR having a stomach ache (or acidity) alongside packets of antacid brand ENO. The tagline on the banners reads, “Stomach upset by investments? Use ENO!” with the hashtag #DigestTheGrowth.

The ad campaign is also a retort at KTR who termed the announcement by the Telangana CM at Davos as “circus.”

The Telangana Congress has launched an ad campaign mocking former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BSR) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR). pic.twitter.com/mo2A11PezZ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 25, 2025

On social media, the former Telangana IT minister questioned the necessity of making local companies travel to Switzerland for investment announcements. “MoUs That Could Have Been Signed Over Chai in Hyderabad, Now Need Swiss Hot Chocolate!” He also mocked the idea of innovative thinking, calling the effort a “circus.” his X post read.

Telangana secures Rs 1.79L crore investments, over 49K jobs

The advertisements were launched after the state secured investments worth Rs 1.79 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Chief minister A Revanth Reddy led the state delegation in Davos, where Telangana achieved investments worth Rs 1.78 lakh crore and created 49,550 jobs from various major companies including AmazonWeb, HCLTech Centre, Wipro, and Infosys to name a few.

Among the numerous investments, Amazon Web Series invested the highest with Rs 60,000 crore, followed by Sun Petrochemicals at Rs 45,500 crore, Tillman Global Holdings at Rs 15,000 crore and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd at Rs 15,000 crore.

The delegation was able to win high-end job opportunities for the people of Telangana with Infosys promising 17,00 jobs followed by HCLTech and Wipro at 5,000 each respectively. These jobs will be based in Hyderabad.

These investments boast to make Hyderabad a major industrial and tech hub.