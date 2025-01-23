Telangana achieves Rs 1.79 L crore investments, over 49K jobs at Davos

Hyderabad: The Telangana delegation, led by chief minister A Revanth Anumula concluded a successful trip to Davos securing investments worth Rs 1.78 lakh crore expected to create 49,550 jobs in the state.

A press release on Thursday, January 23, stated major highlights of the trip focussed on establishing data centers, green energy, food processing units, more electric vehicles and semiconductors in various districts of the state.

Biggest individual investments

Among the numerous investments, Amazon Web Series invested the highest with Rs 60,000 crore, followed by Sun Petrochemicals at Rs 45,500 crore, Tillman Global Holdings at Rs 15,000 crore and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd at Rs 15,000 crore.

Also Read Telangana becomes Asia’s largest data hub for AWS with Rs 60K cr investment

Jobs in Telangana

The delegation was able to win high-end job opportunities for the people of Telangana with Infosys promising 17,00 jobs followed by HCLTech and Wipro at 5,000 each respectively. These jobs will be based in Hyderabad.

New facilities and manufacturing units

Data centres emerged as a key focus area with global giants like Amazon, Tillman, URSA, CtrlS, and Sify announcing plans for new facilities and expansions in Telangana.

Apart from this, the state will be home to cutting edge industries such as solar cell manufacturing, rocket production, aircraft interior design, and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) manufacturing.

Jindal Group’s major defence sector investment was another major victory to Telangana’s growing appeal as a hub for advanced industries.

Industry giant Ramky Group announced to invest majorly in private industrial parks, integrated industrial parks and dry ports and townships in the state.

Also Read CtrlS Datacenters to set up AI Cluster in Telangana, create 3600 jobs

In agriculture sector

The state achieved significant achievements in the agriculture-related industry, securing Unilever’s approval for two new manufacturing units along with commitments from several other companies.

Green energy and pump storage emerged as promising sectors, highlighting Telangana’s potential for rapid growth in sustainable and innovative industries.

Core hub for industries around the world: Telangana CM

While speaking at three prominent events on Urban Mobility, Regenerative and Circular Spaces, and Nation Strategies, chief minister Revanth Reddy in a statement reaffirmed that Telangana government’s commitment to infrastructure, mobility, opportunities, and sustainability remains a high priority.

He emphasized key projects, including Metro Rail expansion, the Regional Ring Railway, radial roads, new airports, the rejuvenation of the Musi River, promotion of electric vehicles, and the establishment of a Skills University, among others.

Also Read Blackstone to set up data center in Hyderabad; will invest Rs 4500 crore

Chief minister said that the government is committed to building Telangana and Hyderabad as a major industrial hub, aiming at a USD 1 trillion Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) economic growth goal.

“The vision of making Telangana a USD 1 trillion economy would involve aggressive clustering approach. For the global investor, the message is simple – Telangana Means Business. But at a deeper level, we are a growing economy. We will strive towards creating jobs, increase income and business opportunities, and provide more and better welfare to the people of the state,” read the CM’s statement.