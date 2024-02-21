Video: Telangana cops walk barefoot on hot embers in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A video of Telangana police personnel walking barefoot over a bed of hot embers surfaced online on Wednesday, February 21.

The personnel, donning their uniforms, reportedly participated in the ritual as part of the annual CheruvugattuJatara ritual in Narketpally mandal of Nalgonda district.

The Telangana police department reportedly maintained a distance from the incident and stated that the act had nothing to do with the department.

Aggigundalu or walking on fire is a ritual in which devotees walk on hot embers during Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy Jatara celebrations in Nalgonda district.

Devotees in large numbers throng the Jatara every year to participate in the ritual.