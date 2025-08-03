Video: Telangana couple tied to poll, flogged for extramarital affair

Hyderabad: In a case of public punishment being meted out, a couple was tied to a pole and flogged for having an extramarital affair in Telangana’s Nalgonda district.

The incident took place in Adavidevulapally mandal of Nalgonda district. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which villagers are seen thrashing the couple after tying them to a pole.

Also Read Video: Upset over Indiramma housing scheme man climbs tower in Telangana

The man was identified as Ramesh, a married person from Nayakuni Tanda, who was reportedly in a relationship with a married woman from the local Molakacherla village for some time.

A couple were tied to a pole and flogged for having an extramarital affair in Telangana's Nalgonda district.



The incident occurred in Adavidevulapally mandal. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which villagers are seen thrashing the couple after tying… pic.twitter.com/qloLvBHb6E — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 3, 2025

According to locals, they continued their extramarital affair despite being warned by both families. As the villagers caught them red handed, the couple was tied and thrashed. The timing of the incident is unclear. It is not known whether a formal complaint has also been filed.

However, it may be noted that adultery is no longer a criminal offence in India. The Supreme Court struck it down in 2020, and the incident of flogging over the extramarital affair is a case of social overreach by villagers.