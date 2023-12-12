Video: Telangana fishermen garland officer with currency notes for demanding bribe

Hyderabad: Reacting to the alleged demands of a bribe by a government officer, members of the fishing community in Jagtial district garlanded him with currency notes.

In a video that went viral online, fishermen belonging to a collective can be seen trying to garland Damodar, an officer in the fisheries department in Medipalle, who they alleged was pressurising them for bribe to complete their work.

The fishermen even alleged that they had audio recordings of Damodar threatening them.

Also Read Telangana: Excise dept conducting raids on belt shops across state

A user shared a video clip on ‘X’ where fisheries association members can be seen attempting to put a garland made of currency notes on Damodar’s neck. However, he kept moving away from the group inorder to escape the garland.

NAME THEM,

SHAME THEM &

GARLAND THEM



Agitated with the attitude of fisheries department officer Damodar, members from the fishing community garland him with currency notes. According to them, Damodar, who is from the fisheries department of Medipalle, Jagityal district,… pic.twitter.com/2sYUVHfcab — Revathi (@revathitweets) December 12, 2023

An investigation into the matter is reportedly underway.