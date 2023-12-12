Video: Telangana fishermen garland officer with currency notes for demanding bribe

The incident reportedly happened in Medipalli town of Jagtial district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th December 2023 8:39 pm IST
Members mock fisheries officer over displeasing behavior
Association member attempts to put money in fisheries officers pocket

Hyderabad: Reacting to the alleged demands of a bribe by a government officer, members of the fishing community in Jagtial district garlanded him with currency notes.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In a video that went viral online, fishermen belonging to a collective can be seen trying to garland Damodar, an officer in the fisheries department in Medipalle, who they alleged was pressurising them for bribe to complete their work.

The fishermen even alleged that they had audio recordings of Damodar threatening them.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: Excise dept conducting raids on belt shops across state

A user shared a video clip on ‘X’ where fisheries association members can be seen attempting to put a garland made of currency notes on Damodar’s neck. However, he kept moving away from the group inorder to escape the garland.

An investigation into the matter is reportedly underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th December 2023 8:39 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button