Video: Telangana woman claims she was duped by fake babas

Hyderabad: Under the pretext of prosperity in business, a woman was allegedly duped of Rs 500 by a group of ‘fake’ babas in Telangana’s Jangaon district on Wednesday, October 22.

The incident occurred at Station Ghanpur, where the woman, who owns a jewellery store, alleged that a group of five babas entered her shop and asked for money. In a video shared on social media, the woman said, “They walked in, asked for money to have food. Initially, I handed them Rs 100. They demanded more money, saying that they were five people.”

The woman further said that she eventually gave Rs 1,000 to the babas. “When I gave them the money, the baba handed me a Rudraksh and white powder,” the woman added.

In another video, Dilip , a co-owner of the store said, “The fake Babas arrived at our store in the morning and began asking for money from all the employees in the shop. The demand began from Rs 10, 50, 100 and so on.”

Dilip further added that the babas chanted a mantra and sprayed some white powder in the shop. “The babas said those who don’t pay Rs 500 will face problems. Everyone should be careful,” he told the media.

When the police questioned the babas regarding the incident, they denied the allegation. “The woman has said that you all took Rs 500 from her,” the Jangaon police is heard asking the babas. However, the accused denied the allegations and said, “No she didn’t give us any money. We didn’t sprinkle any powder also.”

Speaking to Siasat.com, Station Ghapur circle inspector, Venu said, “The babas had gone to the store to seek alms, they did not demand any specific amount. The store owners are falsely accusing them. Hence no case is registered.”