Video: TGSRTC bus rams car at petrol pump in Hyderabad, all safe

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
A bus rams a car in Hyderabad's Abdullapurmet
A bus rams a car in Hyderabad's Abdullapurmet

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus rammed a car at a petrol pump in Hyderabad on Thursday, September 10, while trying to avoid an autorickshaw.

The accident occurred in Bastinagaram, Abdullapurmet, when the bus veered off the road at around 11 am. There were no casualties.

A video shared on social media showed the bus ramming the car and causing extensive damage to the petrol pump. A mini truck ahead of the car was also pushed forward by a few meters.

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Based on a complaint from the petrol pump manager, the Abdullahpurmet Police registered a case under Section 125 (A) of the BNS.

The police booked RTC bus driver Pratap Reddy for rash and negligent driving. When asked if Reddy was drunk at the time of the accident, the police denied it. “The bus was on its way to Choutuppal from Dilsukhnagar,” police told Siasat.com.

Meanwhile, TGSRTC said an enquiry will be set up to question Reddy regarding the accident.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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