Video: Third UAE ship carrying aid for Gaza sets sail to Egypt

Fujairah: The third UAE aid ship carrying 4,630 tonnes of humanitarian supplies set sail today for the city of Al Arish, Egypt, destined for the Gaza Strip, as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Strip.

The ship, which departed from the Port of Fujairah, is carrying 4,218.3 tonnes of food, 370.2 tonnes of shelter materials, and 41.6 tonnes of medical aid, in addition to six water tanks, two septic tanks, and one diesel storage tank.

The cargo of the ship was provided by the Emirates Red Crescent, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and was transported by 267 trucks that unloaded their cargo onto the ship.

As part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, the UAE has launched a number of initiatives, including the establishment of two field hospitals, one inside the Gaza Strip and the other a floating hospital off the coast of Al Arish city, in addition to the establishment of five automatic bakeries. Flour has also been provided to eight existing bakeries in Gaza, and six desalination plants have been established that produce 1.2 million gallons per day, which are pumped into the Gaza Strip and benefit more than 600,000 people.

The Joint Operations Command recently launched Operation “Birds of Goodness” to airdrop humanitarian aid to isolated areas in the northern Gaza Strip that cannot be reached by land. The total amount of aid dropped so far is 486 tonnes of relief and humanitarian supplies.