Video: Thousands gather at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad for Jummat-ul-Vida

In order to ensure safety, tight security arrangements were made at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad.

Photo of Mohd Aslam Hussain Mohd Aslam Hussain Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 20th March 2026 6:15 pm IST|   Updated: 20th March 2026 7:42 pm IST
Thousands gather at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad for Jummatul Vida prayers
Thousands gather at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad for Jummatul Vida prayers

Hyderabad: The historic mosque of Hyderabad, Makkah Masjid, saw thousands of worshippers offer Friday prayers on the occasion of Jummatul Vida on March 20.

In order to ensure safety, tight security arrangements were made at the masjid.

To manage the crowd, police were deployed in and around the area.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

To avoid congestion, traffic arrangements were also made near Makkah Masjid and the surrounding areas in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, residents of Hyderabad are gearing up for the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. Ahead of the festival celebrations tomorrow, markets across the city are witnessing a rise in shoppers.

Traders are expecting huge crowds in the markets after Iftar.

MS Admissions 2026-27

In Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated today. Hyderabad will celebrate tomorrow.

Tags
Photo of Mohd Aslam Hussain Mohd Aslam Hussain Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 20th March 2026 6:15 pm IST|   Updated: 20th March 2026 7:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohd Aslam Hussain

Mohd Aslam Hussain

Mohammed Aslam Hussain works as a News anchor for Siasat’s YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/siasathyderabad. He has been with Siasat.com since 2010 handling various responsibilities and connecting with new audience. More »
Back to top button