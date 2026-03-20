Video: Thousands gather at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad for Jummat-ul-Vida

Hyderabad: The historic mosque of Hyderabad, Makkah Masjid, saw thousands of worshippers offer Friday prayers on the occasion of Jummatul Vida on March 20.

In order to ensure safety, tight security arrangements were made at the masjid.

To manage the crowd, police were deployed in and around the area.

To avoid congestion, traffic arrangements were also made near Makkah Masjid and the surrounding areas in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, residents of Hyderabad are gearing up for the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. Ahead of the festival celebrations tomorrow, markets across the city are witnessing a rise in shoppers.

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Traders are expecting huge crowds in the markets after Iftar.

In Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated today. Hyderabad will celebrate tomorrow.