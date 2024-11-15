Video: Tiger spotted in Telangana’s Nirmal, villagers on alert

Hyderabad: A tiger was spotted taking a stroll in the forests in Khanapur municipality of Telangana’s Nirmal district, on Friday, November 15, causing panic in the nearby villages.

A video shot on a smartphone by a resident that went viral, shows the tiger walking in the jungle. The tiger’s movement has been notified to the forest officials and the neighbouring villages of the forest are on high alert.

Earlier on November 10, a tiger was spotted near the Nirmal-Amrabad border on National Highway 44.

A motorist spotted the tiger, and captured a video of its movement in the forested area between Kuntala and Sarangapur mandals, causing concern among travelers on the highway.

According to officials from the Telangana forest department, the tiger was spotted directly by passersby near the Ghanpur check post in the Boath range of Echoda division, Adilabad. “Our staff are monitoring [the tiger] daily,” he said.