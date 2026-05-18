Video: Tourist dies after being trapped under elephant in Karnataka

Madikeri: A 33-year-old woman tourist from Tamil Nadu died after getting trapped under an elephant during a sudden clash between two captive elephants at the famous Dubare elephant camp in Kodagu district on Monday, May 18.

The deceased has been identified as Tulasi, who was reportedly standing near the riverbank watching elephants being bathed when the tragic incident occurred.

According to forest officials, the mishap took place when captive elephants Kanchan and Marthanda suddenly turned aggressive and began fighting during the bathing session. Though mahouts attempted to control the animals, Kanchan allegedly charged toward Marthanda. In the commotion, Marthanda lost balance and fell, accidentally trapping Tulasi beneath the elephant, leading to her death on the spot.

A 33-year-old woman tourist from Tamil Nadu died after getting trapped under an elephant during a sudden clash between two captive elephants at the famous Dubare elephant camp in Kodagu district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Tulasi, who was reportedly standing… pic.twitter.com/MKh2sNMgN9 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 18, 2026

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Forest Minister demands inquiry

The shocking incident has triggered serious concerns over tourist safety and crowd management at wildlife camps. Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre expressed deep sorrow over the woman’s death and termed the incident “extremely tragic and unexpected.”

“The officials informed me that the tourist woman died after getting trapped beneath the elephant during the clash. This is a heartbreaking incident. I pray for peace to the departed soul and strength to her family to bear the loss,” the minister said.

Following the incident, the minister directed officials to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and submit a detailed report to prevent such mishaps in the future. He also issued strict instructions to enforce safety protocols around captive elephants and other wildlife attractions.

Khandre emphasized that even trained elephants remain wild animals and their behaviour can become unpredictable at any moment. He instructed authorities to prohibit tourists from standing too close to elephants, touching their trunks, taking selfies beside them, feeding them bananas or jaggery, or participating in elephant bathing activities.

The Forest Department has also been directed to ensure that visitors maintain a safe distance from wild and captive animals at all tourist locations across the state. Officials are expected to review existing safety arrangements at Dubare camp in the wake of the tragedy.