Video: Trembling passengers pray as IndiGo flight encounters turbulence

New Delhi: In a harrowing incident captured on video, passengers aboard a Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight were left trembling in fear as the aircraft encountered severe turbulence during its journey.

The unsettling footage, which has since gone viral on social media, depicts the terrifying ordeal experienced by those on board.

The Indigo Flight No. 6E6125, which took off at 05:25 pm from New Delhi to Srinagar on 19.02.2024, had a narrow escape when it faced rough weather & was unable to move against the strong storm. The passengers were seen reciting holy verses as they felt it was their last moment. pic.twitter.com/TyeAIJuLUT — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) February 19, 2024

On Monday, the IndiGo flight 6E6125 had departed from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 5:25 p.m. and encountered turbulence caused by intense rainfall.

The video reveals frightened passengers gripping their seats tightly while the aircraft shook violently amidst turbulent conditions. As the flight continued to endure the turbulent weather, the tension among passengers escalated, with some resorting to murmuring prayers in a bid to find solace amid the chaos.

“IndiGo flight 6E6125 from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent weather en route. The crew followed all operational protocols and the flight landed safely in Srinagar,” said the airline in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather,” it said.