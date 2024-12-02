Video: Tribals in AP carry pregnant woman in ‘doli’ to reach hospital

The tribals in Bodigaruvu village of Visakhapatnam district carried a pregnant woman across a road and stream using ‘doli’ to reach the hospital.

Experiencing severe abdominal pain and unable to travel on the inaccessible road to the village, Sravani was carried by the tribals in a makeshift doli, who navigated the tough terrain to ensure she reached medical care.

AP: Tribals carry pregnant woman in 'doli' across stream to hospital



The tribals in Bodigaruvu village of Visakhapatnam district carried a pregnant woman across a road and stream using 'doli' to reach the hospital.



Experiencing severe abdominal pain and unable to travel on the… pic.twitter.com/6qfXOxLMJ0 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 2, 2024

In light of the ongoing difficulties of carrying patients in emergencies, the residents have appealed to officials to build a proper road to the village.