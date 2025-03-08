Video: Truck overturns at Masab Tank, traffic slowed

Following the incident, sacks loaded in the truck were scattered on the road.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th March 2025 12:43 pm IST
Truck overturns at Masabtank
Truck overturns at Masabtank

Hyderabad: A truck overturned at Masab Tank in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 8 as it skidded on its way to Mehdipatnam.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Following the incident, the traffic in the area slowed down. A video of the turtled truck was shared by the Hyderabad traffic police.

In an appeal to commuters, the police said, “Commuters are requested note that one heavy loaded vehicle has skid and fallen near NMDC Junction towards Mehdipatnam. Asif Nagar Traffic Police and @hydcitypolice are present and trying to clear it.”

MS Creative School

Following the incident, sacks loaded in the truck were scattered on the road.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th March 2025 12:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button