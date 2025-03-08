Video: Truck overturns at Masab Tank, traffic slowed

Hyderabad: A truck overturned at Masab Tank in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 8 as it skidded on its way to Mehdipatnam.

Following the incident, the traffic in the area slowed down. A video of the turtled truck was shared by the Hyderabad traffic police.

In an appeal to commuters, the police said, “Commuters are requested note that one heavy loaded vehicle has skid and fallen near NMDC Junction towards Mehdipatnam. Asif Nagar Traffic Police and @hydcitypolice are present and trying to clear it.”

Following the incident, sacks loaded in the truck were scattered on the road.