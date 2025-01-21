Video: Trump not confident ceasefire in Gaza will hold

He said that his administration 'might' help rebuild Gaza.

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. AP/PTI

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Hamas is weakened, but he’s hardly certain that the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas will hold.

“I’m not confident,” Trump told reporters. “That’s not our war. It’s their war.”

He said that his administration “might” help rebuild Gaza, which he compared to a “massive demolition site.”

“Some beautiful things could be done with it,” said Trump, the real estate developer turned commander in chief, noting the territory’s coastline and “phenomenal” weather and location. “Some fantastic things could be done with Gaza. Some beautiful things could be done with Gaza.”

