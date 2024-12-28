Video: Umrah pilgrims pray amid heavy rainfall in Makkah

The unexpected rainfall created a captivating scene as Umrah pilgrims continued their prayers. A video shows pilgrims braving the rain during their tawaf around the holy Kaaba.

Published: 28th December 2024 7:39 pm IST
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) holiest city Makkah witnessed heavy rainfall over the past few days, prompting local authorities to activate emergency protocols to safeguard people.

The unexpected rainfall created a captivating scene as Umrah pilgrims continued their prayers. A video shared on social media platforms shows pilgrims braving the rain during their tawaf (circumambulation) ritual around the holy Kaaba.

Some pilgrims were seen raising their hands to the sky in devotion and seeking forgiveness amid heavy rainfall.

Due to the weather conditions, civil defence teams were dispatched to strategic locations in the pre-action mode of civil defence to handle emergencies.

Moderate to heavy rains caused significant flooding in some regions, prompting municipal teams to use machinery and field pumps to drain water and restore normal conditions.

Additionally, traffic and safety patrols were increased throughout Makkah city.

