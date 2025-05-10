Video: Unidentified object leaves crater in field in Punjab’s Phagwara

The impact of the unidentified object created a crater about 7-8 feet deep and 12-14 feet wide in the field, the officials said.

Unidentified object leaves crater in field in Punjab- X (Screen grab)

Phagwara: An unidentified object fell in a field between Khalyan and Sahni villages in Phagwara distruct early Saturday, officials said.

Locals said an explosion-like sound was heard at 2.40 am from the fields of Major Singh at Khalyan village towards Sahni.

Some parts of the unidentified object were found lying scattered in the field.

Some wheat straw also caught fire after the projectile fell, which was put out by firemen, locals said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Akshita Gupta said an advisory has been issued to keep all marketplaces, barring medical stores, closed in Phagwara city on Saturday.

Malls and high-rise commercial buildings in the rest of the district will also remain closed, officials said.

