Video: UP man gets hit by superfast train after scuffle over Rs 20

Feeling insulted and deeply hurt Salim ran and stood in front of the incoming Shatabdi Express and got hit and died on the spot.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 15th December 2022 3:36 pm IST
CCTV footage showing the deceased 35-year-old Salim standing in front of Shatabdi Express on December 11 (Screengrab)

A 35-year-old auto driver died by suicide after coming under the super-fast train Shatabdi Express on December 11 at Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a police release, the deceased – Salim alias Chotu – had gone to Satish’s shop where both men entered into an argument over a transaction of Rs 20.

Salim was roughed up by Satish and his friends – Vikas, Lalji, Umesh, Lalla, Arun, and Ravi.

As a distraught Salim was being taken to the police station, feeling insulted and deeply hurt he ran and stood in front of the incoming Shatabdi Express and got hit and died on the spot.

A case was registered against Satish and his friends by Salim’s brother Sher Khan. Salim’s body was sent for post-mortem, said the release.

