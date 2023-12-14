Video: Vegetable vendor hangs on JCB to save cart in Jammu

“Mujhe bhi maar (Crush me too),” the vegetable vendor is heard crying.

Published: 14th December 2023 8:58 pm IST
A Kathua vegetable vendor clings on to a JCB in his attempt to save his cart

A video has emerged showing a vegetable vendor’s cart being crushed by a JCB even as the seller climbs onto the machine, in his desperate attempt to save his livelihood.

The video is from Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, where the district administration is razing down illegal encroachment to make the city encroachment-free, Republic.com reported.

The video shows the vegetable seller frantically trying to stop his cart from being crushed. As the officials do not listen to his constant pleas, he clings to the machine, a last try to save his only source of income.

However, it goes all in vain as he watches his cart being crushed and vegetables lying all over the road. “Mujhe bhi maar (Crush me too),” the vegetable vendor is heard crying.

Onlookers were also angry with the development and questioned the authority’s decision.

