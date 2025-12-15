Viral video: Crowd boos Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff during Messi event

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 reached Mumbai with massive excitement as thousands of fans packed the Wankhede Stadium to see the global football icon in person. Mumbai marked the third stop of Messi’s India visit after Kolkata and Hyderabad, and the event was planned as a celebration of sport, legacy, and cultural connection.

Bollywood Stars Booed During Felicitation

An unexpected moment unfolded during the felicitation ceremony when Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn were booed by sections of the crowd. Tiger Shroff was called on stage first and introduced as a youth icon associated with Project Mahadeva, a Maharashtra government initiative focused on identifying and training young football talent. As he was being felicitated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, loud boos were heard from the stands.

at wankhede stadium fans didn’t come to cheer bollywood celebrities or politicians. They're came for the messi and sports and made it clear by booing the tiger shroff and ajay devgan 😭😭 . Respect for the CROWD pic.twitter.com/jPY9PtrWmi — Pikachu (@11eleven_4us) December 14, 2025

Ajay Devgn was invited next and acknowledged for his film Maidaan, which highlighted the golden era of Indian football and the legacy of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Despite the football-related context, the crowd reaction remained largely unchanged, with continued booing.

Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff getting booed so badly that even Messi looked amused 💀

Global embarrassment unlocked. pic.twitter.com/RL5hesheo3 — Wellu (@Wellutwt) December 14, 2025

Videos of the moment quickly went viral on social media. Both actors maintained their composure, while Messi waited patiently on the sidelines as organisers moved ahead with the programme.

Crowd Cheers for Sporting Icons

While the felicitation segment drew mixed reactions, the evening also had several high points. Kareena Kapoor Khan attended a meet-and-greet session with Messi along with her sons, Taimur and Jehangir, and received warm applause.

Famous Bollywood Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan meet Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UFGsyEIgmt — Messi Media (@LeoMessiMedia) December 14, 2025

The loudest cheers of the night were reserved for Messi’s interaction with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar presented Messi with a Team India jersey, and Messi returned the gesture by gifting him a football, a moment that thrilled fans.

Despite the brief controversy, Messi’s presence dominated the evening. He is now set to travel to New Delhi with teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul for the final leg of his India tour.